Solidarity’s Afrikaans university started ‘out of anger’, says Lesufi

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi spoke to Cape Talk’s Kieno Kammies on Monday about the construction of the Afrikaans private vocational training college.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi raised concerns over trade union Solidarity’s construction of an Afrikaans university in Pretoria, saying the idea was started “out of anger” when universities across the country began changing their language policies to promote inclusivity.

The R300 million university, to be funded through donations, formed part of the union's network and promised to offer world-class education.

“It’s very important to understand where we come from, that there was a certain language that was used to oppress people in this country,” Lesufi said.

The MEC defended himself against those who accused him of being anti-Afrikaans, saying he believed all languages should be treated equally.

“We're not saying this because we are attacking Afrikaans... but because the message of 'we only need one language' is bad.”

