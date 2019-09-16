Saudi oil facility attacks to hit SA economy, warns expert
Standard Bank economist Elna Moolman said that the effects would be felt here at home.
JOHANNESBURG - There are warnings that South Africa will not be spared from the impact of the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil plants.
Several projectiles struck two major plants on Saturday, starting a series of fires.
The co-ordinated drone strikes have disrupted about half of the kingdom's oil capacity - that's about 5% of the daily global oil supply.
Oil prices have since surged to a four-month high, hovering above US$66 a barrel.
Standard Bank economist Elna Moolman said that the effects would be felt here at home.
"At this stage, we already have a current account deficit and with oil prices being higher, we would expect the oil import bill to increase further and that will put additional pressure on the current account."
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed responsibility for the Saudi attacks but the US blamed Iran.
Popular in Local
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
Lamola lashes parole board for not consulting victims on Bob Hewitt's parole
-
Ramaphosa: Foreign nationals must obey the laws of South Africa
-
Dros rape trial: D-day for Nicholas Ninow as judgment expected
-
State capture spotlight returns to Vrede dairy farm scandal
-
EFF defends decision on banning of 'amaBhungane' and 'Scorpio'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.