Saudi oil facility attacks to hit SA economy, warns economist

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Saudi oil facility attacks to hit SA economy, warns economist

Standard Bank economist Elna Moolman said that the effects would be felt here at home.

A picture taken on 15 September 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility at the edge of the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. Picture: AFP
A picture taken on 15 September 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility at the edge of the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are warnings that South Africa will not be spared from the impact of the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil plants.

Several projectiles struck two major plants on Saturday, starting a series of fires.

The co-ordinated drone strikes have disrupted about half of the kingdom's oil capacity - that's about 5% of the daily global oil supply.

Oil prices have since surged to a four-month high, hovering above US$66 a barrel.

Standard Bank economist Elna Moolman said that the effects would be felt here at home.

"At this stage, we already have a current account deficit and with oil prices being higher, we would expect the oil import bill to increase further and that will put additional pressure on the current account."

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed responsibility for the Saudi attacks but the US blamed Iran.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA