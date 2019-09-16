SANDF to stay in WC until March 2020
The president first authorised the original employment of the SANDF in July 2019 for a two-month period ending on Monday, 16 September.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the employment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in gang-ridden parts of the Western Cape until 31 March next year, starting on Monday.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, read with Section 19 of the Defence Act, extended the employment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in crime-affected parts of the Western Cape until 31 March 2020,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.
The president first authorised the original employment of the SANDF in July 2019 for a two-month period ending on Monday, 16 September.
Members of the regular and reserve forces of the SANDF were expected to undertake operations in cooperation with the police, and support the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Western Cape.
Ramaphosa informed National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo of the extended deployment of armed forces in line with the Constitution.
“The President commends all the law enforcement agencies for the work done thus far and further extends his appreciation to the affected communities for supporting the work of the various security and law enforcement agencies in stamping out criminality and bringing about stability in the affected areas of the province,” Diko said.
Popular in Local
-
Nicholas Ninow convicted of rape
-
Why the Rica Act has been declared unlawful
-
Zondo Inquiry adjourns after hearing legal team ditched witness Peter Thabethe
-
Court rules Rica Act inconsistent with Constitution
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
NPA: Postponement of rapist Ninow’s sentencing not a delay tactic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.