SANDF to stay in WC until March 2020

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the employment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in gang-ridden parts of the Western Cape until 31 March next year, starting on Monday.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, read with Section 19 of the Defence Act, extended the employment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in crime-affected parts of the Western Cape until 31 March 2020,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

The president first authorised the original employment of the SANDF in July 2019 for a two-month period ending on Monday, 16 September.

Members of the regular and reserve forces of the SANDF were expected to undertake operations in cooperation with the police, and support the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Western Cape.

Ramaphosa informed National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo of the extended deployment of armed forces in line with the Constitution.

“The President commends all the law enforcement agencies for the work done thus far and further extends his appreciation to the affected communities for supporting the work of the various security and law enforcement agencies in stamping out criminality and bringing about stability in the affected areas of the province,” Diko said.