SABC will not be broadcasting Rugby World Cup matches - report

The tournament is set to get under way on Friday when host nation Japan faces Russia.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is reportedly not going to broadcast any games from this year’s Rugby World Cup after failing to come to an agreement with MultiChoice.

The public broadcaster confirmed the news to SA FM on Monday evening, saying none of the matches will be aired on television and radio.

The Springboks will face the All Blacks on Saturday.