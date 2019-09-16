View all in Latest
SABC will not be broadcasting Rugby World Cup matches - report

The tournament is set to get under way on Friday when host nation Japan faces Russia.

The 31-man Springboks squad going the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
The 31-man Springboks squad going the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is reportedly not going to broadcast any games from this year’s Rugby World Cup after failing to come to an agreement with MultiChoice.

The public broadcaster confirmed the news to SA FM on Monday evening, saying none of the matches will be aired on television and radio.

The tournament is set to get under way on Friday when host nation Japan faces Russia.

The Springboks will face the All Blacks on Saturday.

