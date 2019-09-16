SA’s fastest woman Carina Horn fails doping test

According to the unit, there was a presence of prohibited substances, Ibutamoren and LGD-4033, in her system.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)’s Athletics Integrity Unit has confirmed the provisional suspension of sprinter Carina Horn.

According to the unit, there was a presence of a prohibited substance, Ibutamoren and LGD-4033, in her system.

The AIU confirms a Provisional Suspension against South African sprinter Carina Horn for the Presence of a Prohibited Substance, a violation of the @iaaforg Anti-Doping Rules.

— Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) September 16, 2019

Ibutamoren has muscle-building properties and is available over the counter and used by those wishing to increase their growth hormone levels.

LGD-4033, which is prohibited under class S1.2 Other Anabolic Agents on the WADA Prohibited List, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM).

According to the usada.org, it is currently being investigated as a pharmaceutical treatment for muscle wasting and weakness associated with ageing. It has also not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical use in humans.

Upon announcing her suspension, the unit caution that some of their cases, including that of Horn, remained under investigation, while others were the subject of a notice of charge and so would also appear on the list of Pending First Instance cases.

In doping cases, a provisional suspension is mandatory under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules following an adverse analytical finding for any non-specified substance on the Prohibited List.



Athletics South Africa have told EWN Sport they would not be commenting on a provisional suspension.

In 2018, Horn made history as she became the first South African woman to run under 11 seconds in the 100m sprint, as she registered a time of 10.98 in Doha.