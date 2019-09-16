Robert Mugabe's home village to pay tribute to former leader

Community members in Robert Mugabe’s home village will get their chance to pay tribute to the former statesman, as he lies in state in Zvimba today.

HARARE - The body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is expected to arrive at his home village of Zvimba on Monday following a state funeral service over the weekend.

Thousands of mourners including Zimbabweans, current and former African heads of state paid homage to Mugabe on Saturday.

He was remembered as a visionary leader, a unifier and Pan Africanist, despite his tainted legacy.

He died in a Singapore hospital a week ago.

The Mugabe family says thereafter, his remains will be sent for preservation until his burial in less than 30 days.

But speculation is rife in Zimbabwe that Mugabe, who will be buried in line with cultural rites afforded chiefs, will actually be laid to rest secretly in his home village this week.

And that what will happen at the Hero’s Acre next month will only be formalities.

Family spokesperson Leo Mugabe perhaps gave a clue of what will possibly unfold.

"When a chief dies, in certain circumstances, they will actually bury and pretend that certain things are still going on and when they do the actual burial, they're not burying a person, they're burying something else, a coffin."

The Zimbabwean government is currently building a monument in his honor at the Hero’s Acre.

