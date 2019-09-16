Rand weaker as risk appetite ebbs
The rand weakened in early trade on Monday as an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities dented risk appetite, while investors braced for monetary policy decisions from major central bank meetings due this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened in early trade on Monday as an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities dented risk appetite, while investors braced for monetary policy decisions from major central bank meetings due this week.
At 0635 GMT, the rand traded 0.53% weaker at R14.6575 per dollar.
The rand, along with other emerging market assets, last week benefited from increased risk appetite after Washington and Beijing officials made concessions on retaliatory tariffs, while the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates and promised more stimulus.
However, the risk-on mood soured somewhat after an attack on Saudi Arabian refining facilities that disrupted global oil supply and heightened Middle East tensions.
“This attack and any retaliation will keep markets volatile and could result in risk-off trading conditions, which would result in weakness for EM currencies and equity markets,” RMB analyst Siobhan Redford said in a note.
Beyond that, currency markets are awaiting the outcome of several major central bank meetings, including the US Federal Reserve and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).
“This week, we have various central bank events; the primary focus will be on the outcome of the FOMC on Wednesday, followed by the SARB on Thursday, as global tensions have risen as a result of the events in Saudi Arabia,” Nedbank analysts said in a note.
Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 adding 10.5 basis points to 8.245%.
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa: We’re going to address Eskom issues more effectively
-
Explainer: Attack on Saudi leaves world without spare oil capacity
-
Metrobus bus drivers expected to strike on Monday
-
City of CT faces legal action over affordable housing in CBD
-
Some 46,000 General Motors auto workers strike in US
-
Several Shoprite stores in South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia closed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.