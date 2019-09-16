Ramaphosa: We’re going to address Eskom issues more effectively

New Gauteng taxi inquiry hopes to resolve conflict between operators
Local
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said difficulties faced by state-owned companies needed to be addressed as a matter of urgency.
Ramaphosa was addressing ANC branches in Johannesburg over the weekend.
He said Eskom was just one parastatal in desperate need of help.
“We’re also going to be addressing the Eskom issue more effectively. I know in greater Johannesburg, Eskom has been a major problem. We are addressing this.”
Some months ago, Ramaphosa said the country’s indebted power utility would be split into three units and get new leadership.
