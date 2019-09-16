View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: We’re going to address Eskom issues more effectively

President Ramaphosa was addressing ANC branches in Johannesburg over the weekend.

Eskom's chairperson Zola Tsotsi revealed the power utility will be suspending four executives as part of an independent inquiry into the business at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg on 12 March 2015. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
Eskom's chairperson Zola Tsotsi revealed the power utility will be suspending four executives as part of an independent inquiry into the business at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg on 12 March 2015. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said difficulties faced by state-owned companies needed to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Ramaphosa was addressing ANC branches in Johannesburg over the weekend.

He said Eskom was just one parastatal in desperate need of help.

“We’re also going to be addressing the Eskom issue more effectively. I know in greater Johannesburg, Eskom has been a major problem. We are addressing this.”

Some months ago, Ramaphosa said the country’s indebted power utility would be split into three units and get new leadership.

