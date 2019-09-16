Ramaphosa: We’re going to address Eskom issues more effectively

President Ramaphosa was addressing ANC branches in Johannesburg over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said difficulties faced by state-owned companies needed to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

He said Eskom was just one parastatal in desperate need of help.

“We’re also going to be addressing the Eskom issue more effectively. I know in greater Johannesburg, Eskom has been a major problem. We are addressing this.”

Some months ago, Ramaphosa said the country’s indebted power utility would be split into three units and get new leadership.