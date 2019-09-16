Police probing motives behind truck attacks in WC, KZN

Last Monday, four trucks came under attack in separate incidents on the N2 and N7.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating varying motives behind a slew of attacks on trucks in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

There've also been attacks on truckers in KZN.

The police's Vish Naidoo said: “In other cases, like the N2 incident in the Western Cape, [there] was a protest action where they were protesting on the land invasion issue and there was a truck that was attacked and subsequently looted. So that we know is pure criminality.”

Naidoo added that the investigations into all the incidents were progressing well: "We are at a very advanced stage of our investigation. Those ones we know exactly what motivated them, we know what we’re looking for and it’s just a question now of arresting those who are responsible."