Police probing motives behind truck attacks in WC, KZN
Last Monday, four trucks came under attack in separate incidents on the N2 and N7.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating varying motives behind a slew of attacks on trucks in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
Last Monday, four trucks came under attack in separate incidents on the N2 and N7.
There've also been attacks on truckers in KZN.
The police's Vish Naidoo said: “In other cases, like the N2 incident in the Western Cape, [there] was a protest action where they were protesting on the land invasion issue and there was a truck that was attacked and subsequently looted. So that we know is pure criminality.”
Naidoo added that the investigations into all the incidents were progressing well: "We are at a very advanced stage of our investigation. Those ones we know exactly what motivated them, we know what we’re looking for and it’s just a question now of arresting those who are responsible."
Popular in Local
-
Nicholas Ninow convicted of rape
-
Zondo Inquiry adjourns after hearing legal team ditched witness Peter Thabethe
-
Saudi oil facility attacks to hit SA economy, warns economist
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
Xenophobic attacks not an SA problem, it's an African problem - analyst
-
Lamola lashes parole board for not consulting victims on Bob Hewitt's parole
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.