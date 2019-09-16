Placement of Kagisano-Molopo Municipality under administration set aside

Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality was one of eight that were put under administration by Premier Job Mokgoro a year ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court on Monday set aside the North West’s decision to place Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality under administration.

The court said due processes were not followed.

The municipality was one of eight that were put under administration by Premier Job Mokgoro a year ago. The premier cited reasons including lack of internal controls to prevent, detect and report unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and poor revenue collection.

Fifteen North West municipalities were under administration after the province added seven more to the eight that were announced last year.

The Democratic Alliance in the province said Monday’s judgement cast doubt on the legitimacy of the provincial interventions in the other 14 municipalities.

The official opposition said the mere fact that the provincial government itself was under Section 100, inspired even less confidence in their ability to turn municipalities around.

The DA said this raised questions about the African National Congress’ motive for interventions and the negative impact factional battles within municipalities had on these interventions.