Only 1 in 3 train stations in WC have a CCTV camera - DA

CAPE TOWN - Close to 70% of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s train stations do not have CCTV systems.

This was revealed by the Transport Department in a reply to a Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary question on Monday.

Only 181 of the 585 stations had at least one security camera.

The DA’s spokesperson on police Okkie Terreblanche said this meant, on average, only one in three stations had at least one security camera.

“These are alarming figures considering the fact that crime is on the increase. In 2018 alone, an estimated 495 people lost their lives while making use of our trains. Clearly, the ANC government cannot be trusted to keep commuters safe.”

The DA said according to figures from the Transport Department, about 27% of all the cameras installed nationally were not working.

The rail agency was yet to respond.