Nwabisa Mthumeni’s family pleads with police to catch her killers

Mthumeni was abducted and later killed by criminals who broke into her home weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a murdered Khayelitsha woman has called on the police to work hard to arrest those responsible for the crime.

Nwabisa Mthumeni was abducted and later killed by criminals who broke into her home weeks ago.

On Thursday, community members, her family and friends held a memorial service in her honour.

She was with her boyfriend at the time of the incident.

Mthumeni’s family is preparing to bury her in the Eastern Cape later this week. The woman was shot and was still alive when authorities rushed her to hospital earlier this month where she died.

The victim’s cousin Ziyanda Bhesi said she was angry that no one had been apprehended in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, those responsible for the deaths of University of Western Cape student Jesse Hess and her grandfather in Parow last month have also not yet been found.

In separate cases, mourners buried 14-year-old Janika Mello, from Philippi in Cape Town, and boxing champion Leighandre Jegels in East London over the weekend.

Mello’s body was found in her grandmother's backyard in Heinz Park at the start of the month. Jegels was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend last month.