NPA: Postponement of rapist Ninow’s sentencing not a delay tactic

The High Court in Pretoria has found self-confessed rapist Nicholas Ninow guilty of rape, being in possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the postponement of sentencing proceedings in the Dros rape trial to next month should not be seen as a delay tactic.

On Monday, the High Court in Pretoria found self-confessed rapist Nicholas Ninow guilty of rape, being in possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.

However, he was acquitted of assault.

He raped a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September last year.

The postponement of Monday’s proceedings has angered many who were present in court to witness the verdict.

Among those who are disappointed is the African National Congress Women’s League Tokozile Xasa.

But the NPA’s Phindi Louw said Ninow’s counsel was entitled to be granted time to prepare for pre-sentencing.

Pre-sentencing is expected to begin on 16 October.