Nicholas Ninow convicted of rape

PRETORIA - Self-confessed Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow has been convicted in the High Court in Pretoria.

Ninow was found guilty of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice but he was acquitted of assault.

He had pleaded guilty at the beginning of his trial to raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in September last year in Silverton.

But the State continued with the trial to challenge Ninow's version of events, arguing that the rape was premeditated.

Judge Papi Mosopa delivered his verdict on Monday morning.

The State called eight witnesses last week, including the little girl and her mother, as well as former Dros employees.