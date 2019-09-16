Nicholas Ninow convicted of rape
Ninow has also been found guilty of possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.
PRETORIA - Self-confessed Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow has been convicted in the High Court in Pretoria.
Ninow was found guilty of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice but he was acquitted of assault.
#nicholasNinow Sentencing Proceedings will begin on the 16th of October. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2019
#DrosRapist Ninow’s grandmother sits in the galley. AJ pic.twitter.com/8kmWQ4sF2w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2019
#nicholasNinow Judgment in the Dros rape trial has just gotten underway in the High Court in Pretoria following a delay this morning. Nicholas Ninow is in the dock. TK pic.twitter.com/xRcL29Fird— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2019
He had pleaded guilty at the beginning of his trial to raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in September last year in Silverton.
But the State continued with the trial to challenge Ninow's version of events, arguing that the rape was premeditated.
Judge Papi Mosopa delivered his verdict on Monday morning.
The State called eight witnesses last week, including the little girl and her mother, as well as former Dros employees.
Popular in Local
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
Die Antwoord’s Ninja dismisses sexual assault allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’
-
Saudi oil facility attacks to hit SA economy, warns economist
-
Lamola lashes parole board for not consulting victims on Bob Hewitt's parole
-
Dros rape trial: D-day for Nicholas Ninow as judgment expected
-
Xenophobic attacks not an SA problem, it's an African problem - analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.