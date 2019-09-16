New Gauteng taxi inquiry hopes to resolve conflict between operators
The inquiry expected to investigate the many problems plaguing the industry, including murders in the industry, fights over routes, as well as operating permits.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura's newly established taxi commission of inquiry hopes to resolve the years-long conflict between rival taxi operators.
The inquiry will be chaired by Justice Jeremiah Buti Shongwe.
It's expected to investigate the many problems plaguing the industry, including murders in the industry, fights over routes, as well as operating permits.
Makhura said that more than 75% of commuters used taxis as their preferred mode of transport.
His spokesperson Thabo Masebe: "We're going to look at the business model for taxis to see whether the way in which they operate contributes to the conflict and of course the issues of regulation, the route allocation, the activities of the taxi associations."
The commission will start work within the next few days.
Popular in Local
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
Lamola lashes parole board for not consulting victims on Bob Hewitt's parole
-
Ramaphosa: Foreign nationals must obey the laws of South Africa
-
State capture spotlight returns to Vrede dairy farm scandal
-
Dros rape trial: D-day for Nicholas Ninow as judgment expected
-
EFF defends decision on banning of 'amaBhungane' and 'Scorpio'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.