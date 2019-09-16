View all in Latest
New Gauteng taxi inquiry hopes to resolve conflict between operators

The inquiry expected to investigate the many problems plaguing the industry, including murders in the industry, fights over routes, as well as operating permits.

FILE: Minibus taxis. Picture: EWN Traffic
FILE: Minibus taxis. Picture: EWN Traffic
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura's newly established taxi commission of inquiry hopes to resolve the years-long conflict between rival taxi operators.

The inquiry will be chaired by Justice Jeremiah Buti Shongwe.

It's expected to investigate the many problems plaguing the industry, including murders in the industry, fights over routes, as well as operating permits.

Makhura said that more than 75% of commuters used taxis as their preferred mode of transport.

His spokesperson Thabo Masebe: "We're going to look at the business model for taxis to see whether the way in which they operate contributes to the conflict and of course the issues of regulation, the route allocation, the activities of the taxi associations."

The commission will start work within the next few days.

