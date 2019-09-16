Mpumalanga mom who murdered her 4 children to be sentenced

JOHANNESBURG - A 25-year-old woman who murdered her four children in Mpumalanga will be back in court on Monday for sentencing.

Zinhle Maditla fed the children rat poison in December last year when she discovered that their father was seeing another woman.

In her plea that was read out in the Middelburg High Court, Maditla detailed how she fed rat poison to her kids.

Maditla claimed she had also intended to commit suicide after killing the children.

She told the court that she was distraught when she found out that the father of two of the children had cheated on her.

She asked for forgiveness from her family and pleaded for mercy from the courts. Maditla was arrested last year after she handed herself over to police when the bodies of her children were discovered in her rented room.