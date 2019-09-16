Minerals Council left shocked by deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa's death

Deputy Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa died on Friday in an accident along the N1, outside Hammanskraal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minerals Council of South Africa said that the untimely death of Mineral Resources and Energy deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa came at a time when they were looking at developing a constructive relationship with her.

The council's Alan Fine said that they were saddened by her death.

"It came as a real shock to everyone on the Minerals Council and in the industry. We had quite recently met her and were beginning to develop a solid working relationship. It's a shock for us and very sad for her family, friends and colleagues."