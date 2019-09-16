Minerals Council left shocked by deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa's death
Deputy Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa died on Friday in an accident along the N1, outside Hammanskraal.
JOHANNESBURG - The Minerals Council of South Africa said that the untimely death of Mineral Resources and Energy deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa came at a time when they were looking at developing a constructive relationship with her.
Hlongwa died on Friday in an accident along the N1, outside Hammanskraal.
The council's Alan Fine said that they were saddened by her death.
"It came as a real shock to everyone on the Minerals Council and in the industry. We had quite recently met her and were beginning to develop a solid working relationship. It's a shock for us and very sad for her family, friends and colleagues."
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Foreign nationals must obey the laws of South Africa
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
Ramaphosa: Envoys to reassure Africa on SA's commitment to rule of law
-
EFF defends decision on banning of 'amaBhungane' and 'Scorpio'
-
Metrobus bus drivers expected to strike on Monday
-
Dros rape trial: D-day for Nicholas Ninow as judgment expected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.