Metrobus still willing to negotiate with striking employees

Metrobus said that a strike by its drivers had left more than 80% of its commuters stranded n Monday morning.

Picture: @JoburgMetrobus/Twitter
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus said that a strike by its drivers had left more than 80% of its commuters stranded n Monday morning.

Workers affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (Demawusa) were demanding more pay based on how long they've worked for the entity.

Metrobus said that although Demawusa did not represent the majority of employees, the impact has been severe.

Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said that they were still willing to negotiate.

"The other unions are not on strike and we are working. Unfortunately, early this morning, we had a case of intimidation where one of our bus drivers was pulled out of the bus and the bus was taken away from him. Members who are striking went to Gandhi Square, which happens to be our biggest bus terminal. With striking members surrounding the square, it affected service."

