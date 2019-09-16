Metrobus bus drivers expected to strike on Monday

The workers are demanding wage increases and that their pay be progressed in line with collective bargaining rules.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus commuters will have to find alternative transport on Monday morning as drivers embark on a strike.

Municipal and allied workers union Demawusa said that workers decided to withdraw their labour after wage negotiations with Metrobus management collapsed.

The workers are demanding wage increases and that their pay be progressed in line with collective bargaining rules.

Demawusa spokesperson Dion Makhura: "We are expecting about 300 members from Metrobus, the majority of them are bus operators. They are issuing demands, the first of which is a salary progression, which we are demanding that the employer pays on the basis of experience. Demawusa officials also want to be given offices in three different depots."