Metrobus bus drivers expected to strike on Monday
The workers are demanding wage increases and that their pay be progressed in line with collective bargaining rules.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus commuters will have to find alternative transport on Monday morning as drivers embark on a strike.
Municipal and allied workers union Demawusa said that workers decided to withdraw their labour after wage negotiations with Metrobus management collapsed.
The workers are demanding wage increases and that their pay be progressed in line with collective bargaining rules.
Demawusa spokesperson Dion Makhura: "We are expecting about 300 members from Metrobus, the majority of them are bus operators. They are issuing demands, the first of which is a salary progression, which we are demanding that the employer pays on the basis of experience. Demawusa officials also want to be given offices in three different depots."
More in Business
-
Ramaphosa: We’re going to address Eskom issues more effectively
-
Some 46,000 General Motors auto workers strike in US
-
Explainer: Attack on Saudi leaves world without spare oil capacity
-
Numsa, AMEO sign wage deal after weeks of negotiations
-
Manuel: Board’s decision to sack Moyo was unanimous
-
Creative minds gather at Africa’s biggest tech summit in Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.