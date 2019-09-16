'Local is Lekker': Ramaphosa urges departments to use local products

President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing the 14th national congress of the South African Textile Workers Union in Durban on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government is going to put more pressure on departments to ensure local products are used.

He said tenders for footwear, uniforms and airlines must go to women and youth-led organisations.

The president admitted that government has not been vigilant in the past to make sure it supports local brands.

“I’m on a big drive to say in government, local is lekker, we must buy local. And we will put full weight behind efforts such as Proudly South African by encouraging retailers to stock more locally made products.”