Lesufi: Vandalism of Rietondale High will not deter us from transformation

The school in Pretoria was vandalised on Sunday after the department changed its name from Hoërskool HF Verwoerd to Rietondale Secondary.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday said the vandalism of Rietondale High School, which was renamed last week, was the price one had to pay to build a non-racial South Africa.

Lesufi expressed outrage and condemned acts of vandalism that took place at the school.

We changed the name of Hoërskool HF Verwoerd to Rietondale High School last month. Over the weekend the school and the new name were vandalized. #NonRacialism pic.twitter.com/c5SwNxkp7s — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) September 16, 2019

According to preliminary reports received by the department, it’s alleged that criminals defaced the main gate of the school and vandalised sections of the building.

“We are appalled and shocked by this behaviour. We call on the police to do everything in their power to apprehend these faceless individuals. This act against the school is a violation of a fundamental human right and undermines our transformation agenda,” Lesufi said in a statement.

“This act will not deter us from our agenda of transforming the education system. Vandalism targeted at our schools requires the urgent attention of all structures of civil society and our partners in the education sector.”

The MEC Lesufi also called on communities to protect schools and assist the police in this incident.

“We strongly condemn any acts of criminality & the disruption of schooling, which seek to undermine the dignity of both learners and educators.”

