Lentegeur CPF wants SANDF to stay on but with improved operation strategy
In July, the army was deployed in 10 gang-ridden areas as part of operation lockdown. Their service ends today.
CAPE TOWN - While it’s still unclear whether the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployment will be extended, the Lentegeur community policing forum said that boots had to stay on the ground after gang violence flared up yet again.
On Sunday night, three men were shot during a shooting. At least one man was killed.
In July, the army was deployed in 10 gang-ridden areas as part of operation lockdown. Their service ends on 16 September.
CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers said they hoped the anti-gang-unit would assist to curb violence in the area.
“My precinct has not benefitted under the deployment. I was told that SANDF doesn’t work on Sundays. How does this help our community? There’s active shooting now in our community and they’re nowhere to be seen.”
De Villiers added that SANDF’s operation strategy on the Cape Flats would need to be improved.
“They need to make changes and not be under SAPS control. They need to do what they need to stabilise the area.”
