'Jojo Rabbit' wins Toronto film festival's Oscar-bellwether award
In the past 20 years, the Grolsch People’s Choice Award winner, selected based on voting by audiences at the Toronto festival, has gone on to win the Oscar for best picture five times.
TORONTO - New Zealander Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit on Sunday won the audience award given at the end of the Toronto International Film Festival, which has in many past years been a bellwether for Academy Award winners.
Jojo Rabbit is a comic satire about a 10-year-old German boy Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) during the World War Two, who finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic and turns for help to his imaginary friend Adolph Hitler (Waititi).
Last week, Waititi was awarded the Toronto International Film Festival’s new Ebert Director Award, with the festival’s co-head Cameron Bailey hailing his “razor-sharp humour, faultless style and boundless generosity.”
Among the most popular films by the half-Maori, half-Jewish director is Thor: Ragnarok, a 2017 superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Thor. He is also known for Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.
In the past 20 years, the Grolsch People’s Choice Award winner, selected based on voting by audiences at the Toronto festival, has gone on to win the Oscar for best picture five times — Green Book last year, 12 Years a Slave, The King’s Speech, Slumdog Millionaire and American Beauty.
Two Toronto runner-ups, Spotlight and Argo, have also won Oscars during that time and Toronto award winners have been nominated for best picture Oscars in all but one of the past 10 years.
The prize offers C$15,000 in cash and a custom award. The runners-up are Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s The Platform won the festival’s Midnight Madness genre film award, and the documentary award went to Feras Fayyad’s The Cave.
WATCH: 'Jojo Rabbit' trailer
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 14 September 2019
-
Demi Lovato tired of being 'ashamed' of her body
-
‘Best husband’ & ‘most amazing dad’: Prince Harry turns 35
-
Michael Douglas: Courtesy is important in relationships
-
Artist hopes gold toilet taken by 'Robin Hood' types
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.