Radebe, Mbatha start mission to mend relations between SA, African countries

JOHANNESBURG - Former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and African National Congress (ANC) veteran Dr Khulu Mbatha have started their mission to mend relations between South Africa and other countries on the continent, starting in Nigeria.

The pair, together with ambassador Kingsley Mamabolo, have been appointed envoys by President Cyril Ramaphosa following weeks of violence against foreign nationals in the country.

Mamabolo is expected to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zambia.

The International Relations Department said Radebe and Mbatha are expected to cover Niger, Ghana and Senegal.

Ambassador Mamabolo- who previously represented South Africa in Nigeria and Ethiopia - was finalising his release from the United Nations where he was attached to undertake this assignment.

The department said the envoys were expected to tap into the relations they already have with the countries they are going to, to assure them that South Africa was committed to maintaining cordial relations on the continent.

The recent clashes between locals and foreign nationals left 12 people dead, 10 of them were South Africans.

The violence, which also saw widespread looting and vandalism of shops, was mostly centred in parts of Gauteng.