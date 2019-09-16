DUT student leaders meet with management over safety issues

This followed a series of protests at DUT by students with renewed calls for better safety measures at the institution.

DURBAN - Student leaders at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Monday were locked in a meeting with management over safety issues.

Classes at the institution were suspended until Wednesday.

This followed a series of protests at DUT by students with renewed calls for better safety measures at the institution.



The protests intensified on Friday and resulted in the suspension of classes.

Students organised protests calling for justice for Sandile Ndlovu.

Ndlovu, who was currently in hospital, was assaulted and stabbed at DUT last Monday.

Student leader Nokuthula Ntantiso said students were demanding the axing of a private security company and the in-sourcing of security guards.

“We are not safe as students here at DUT. Firstly, it started with the incident involving the killing of Mlungisi Madonsela earlier this year, and now there is a student who was attacked and we don’t know who did that,” she said.

Students staged demonstrations earlier outside DUT.

Ntantiso said students would resume their protests if their demands were not met by Wednesday.

When a student copies during exams the cameras are always working, when DUT students strike.. the cameras are working BUT when a student is stabbed inside a lecture room... cameras are not working. #JusticeForSandile #MthembuMustLeave — Phumelela Mgodeli (@elam_phumelela) September 13, 2019

Sandile Ndlovu, an 18-year old first year engineering student at #DUT was brutally stabbed and his skull cracked open in a lecture hall. The university is mum! No answers for the family #DragonCity#MenAndTheirUnderwear #AmINext #WithoutUs pic.twitter.com/0mYP7yIhdm — #JusticeForSandile (@TheMqhele) September 11, 2019

We're not safe on our campuses this DUT student was brutally stabbed on campus for his belongings 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 #JusticeForSandile https://t.co/sJ9wEhO3yx pic.twitter.com/k8ZUCh7xkF — Chippie (@Nhlakah_Mncwabe) September 12, 2019