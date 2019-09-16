Dros rape trial: D-day for Nicholas Ninow as judgment expected

Last week, Nicolas Ninow pleaded guilty to four charges, including rape, after he sexually assaulted a girl in the restroom of the Pretoria restaurant.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria will deliver judgment in the Dros rape trial on Monday morning.

When the trial began, Ninow pleaded guilty to the rape charges.

However, State prosecutors questioned the sequence of events leading to the horrific incident.

The State closed its case by presenting damning evidence from the victim and her mother.

The prosecution argued that Ninow had premeditated the crime.

Should the court agree with the State, Ninow is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars.