Die Antwoord’s Ninja dismisses sexual assault allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’
This comes after an Australian musician filed a police report in which she alleges that the singer assaulted her in South Africa six years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Australian police are investigating new sexual assault allegations leveled against Die Antwoord singer Ninja (Watkin Tudor Jones).
This comes after an Australian musician filed a police report in which she alleges that the singer assaulted her in South Africa six years ago.
An Italian-American singer has also come forward with a story of sexual assault in Italy in 2014 after the first revelation.
Jones has denied the claims, saying the women's stories were wild, unsubstantiated and that they had an obvious agenda.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 14 September 2019
-
Artist hopes gold toilet taken by 'Robin Hood' types
-
‘Best husband’ & ‘most amazing dad’: Prince Harry turns 35
-
Demi Lovato tired of being 'ashamed' of her body
-
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.