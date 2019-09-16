View all in Latest
Go

Die Antwoord’s Ninja dismisses sexual assault allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’

This comes after an Australian musician filed a police report in which she alleges that the singer assaulted her in South Africa six years ago.

Die Antwoord's Ninja. Picture: @zef_alien_/Twitter
Die Antwoord's Ninja. Picture: @zef_alien_/Twitter
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Australian police are investigating new sexual assault allegations leveled against Die Antwoord singer Ninja (Watkin Tudor Jones).

This comes after an Australian musician filed a police report in which she alleges that the singer assaulted her in South Africa six years ago.

An Italian-American singer has also come forward with a story of sexual assault in Italy in 2014 after the first revelation.

Jones has denied the claims, saying the women's stories were wild, unsubstantiated and that they had an obvious agenda.

