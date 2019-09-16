Demawusa: Metrobus refuses to negotiate on ending ongoing strike
On Monday morning, some Joburg bus commuters were left stranded when drivers affiliated to Demawusa refused to operate their buses.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (Demawusa) has accused Metrobus of refusing to enter talks to try to find a solution to end the ongoing strike.
They want more pay which is based on how long they've worked for the entity.
The union’s Dion Makhura said they would continue preventing any buses from operating until their grievances are met.
“We have people who are not serious about what’s happening… we have requested to meet with the managing director so that we can get direction because he doesn’t care about what’s happening. But if we are not happy, we would have to approach the city manager and the mayor,” he said.
