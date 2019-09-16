Defence, police ministers to decide on extended SANDF deployment in CT

The army’s deployment mandate comes to an end on 16 September. In July, soldiers were sent in to help law enforcement agencies deal with gang violence in Cape Town communities.

CAPE TOWN – It’s up to the ministers of police and defence, as well as the president, to decide if the army should stay in gang-plagued neighbourhoods in Cape Town.

The army’s deployment mandate comes to an end on 16 September. In July, soldiers were sent in to help law enforcement agencies.

There’s been no official word from the police or defence ministries yet about whether the army will stay on in gang-stricken suburbs for longer.

SANDF’s Siphiwe Dlamini said an assessment would be done before a decision was taken on whether the army needs to continue its work.

“That assessment will be given to the ministers of defence and police who will make recommendations to the president.”

Dlamini was of the opinion that the army's work over the past two months had been successful.

“As the defence force, we are there to support them to ensure that they can conduct their policing.”

WATCH: 806 wanted suspects among those arrested since SANDF deployment in CT