DA slams eThekwini Municipality's incentive of R200m to taxi operators
The municipality, through its Moja Cruise Campaign, incentivise taxi operators and taxi associations who meet the city’s criteria for good consumer services.
DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini has lashed out at the local municipality for spending over R200 million in paying taxi operators for good behaviour and called for accountability.
The municipality, through its Moja Cruise Campaign, incentivise taxi operators and taxi associations who meet the city’s criteria for good consumer services. The city introduced the programme in October last year to promote responsible behaviour among taxi operators.
DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham said the city spent over R500,000 monthly in incentivising taxi operators, but there was little evidence that public transport had improved.
Graham said the city needed to urgently develop proper monitoring and evaluation tools for the Moja Cruise Campaign to ensure that ratepayers’ money was spent effectively.
“Despite being sold to council and the public as an impressive programme to improve and incentivise taxi [operators’] behaviour, no actual behaviour, tracking or rating by consumers is considered by paying monthly stipends to those that participate,” she said.
Graham said public transport in the city remained a concern.
“Hence that the politically connected bus operator continued to owe eThekwini almost R400 million in terms of the agreement and the city is dragging their feet on the resolution.”
The party said it would keep an eye on how newly appointed eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda addresses the city’s public transportation problems and other service delivery issues in the city.
More in Politics
-
Lamola lashes parole board for not consulting victims on Bob Hewitt's parole
-
Ramaphosa: Envoys to reassure Africa on SA's commitment to rule of law
-
Justice Minister orders review of Bob Hewitt's parole placement
-
ANC NEC to meet with Joburg structures
-
EFF defends decision on banning of 'amaBhungane' and 'Scorpio'
-
After being booed, Ramaphosa insists South Africans not xenophobic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.