DA slams eThekwini Municipality's incentive of R200m to taxi operators

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini has lashed out at the local municipality for spending over R200 million in paying taxi operators for good behaviour and called for accountability.

The municipality, through its Moja Cruise Campaign, incentivise taxi operators and taxi associations who meet the city’s criteria for good consumer services. The city introduced the programme in October last year to promote responsible behaviour among taxi operators.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham said the city spent over R500,000 monthly in incentivising taxi operators, but there was little evidence that public transport had improved.

Graham said the city needed to urgently develop proper monitoring and evaluation tools for the Moja Cruise Campaign to ensure that ratepayers’ money was spent effectively.

“Despite being sold to council and the public as an impressive programme to improve and incentivise taxi [operators’] behaviour, no actual behaviour, tracking or rating by consumers is considered by paying monthly stipends to those that participate,” she said.

Graham said public transport in the city remained a concern.

“Hence that the politically connected bus operator continued to owe eThekwini almost R400 million in terms of the agreement and the city is dragging their feet on the resolution.”



The party said it would keep an eye on how newly appointed eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda addresses the city’s public transportation problems and other service delivery issues in the city.