Ramaphosa calls for joint sitting to find new ways of combatting GBV
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have both received the letter about the sitting, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Combatting violence against women is high on Parliament's agenda again this week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to discuss a new approach to combatting gender-based violence.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have both received the letter about the sitting, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
Wednesday’s joint sitting will be the third such sitting this year, following the two State of the Nation Addresses in February and in June.
Parliament has also been the centre of two debates in the National Assembly in as many weeks about gender-based violence, where MPs called for greater leadership on the matter.
The joint sitting will also be the first time the president calls an unscheduled sitting of both houses since former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan addressed both houses of Parliament during a state visit in 2013.
What will be different about Wednesday’s sitting compared to the last two debates on the issue is that it will see Ramaphosa address Parliament for the first time on the matter, following his televised address to the nation, two weeks ago where he called for legislation to be tightened to combat and deal with violence against women.
African National Congress chief whip Pemmy Majodina reacted to the president’s call last week: “The ANC caucus supports the president’s call to review the laws on domestic violence and sexual offences.”
Referring to violence perpetrated against women in the past couple of weeks, Ramaphosa stressed all South Africans have a responsibility to ensure these events become a turning point in the fight to end gender-based violence.
Popular in Local
-
Nicholas Ninow convicted of rape
-
Why the Rica Act has been declared unlawful
-
Zondo Inquiry adjourns after hearing legal team ditched witness Peter Thabethe
-
Court rules Rica Act inconsistent with Constitution
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
NPA: Postponement of rapist Ninow’s sentencing not a delay tactic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.