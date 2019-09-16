City of CT faces legal action over affordable housing in CBD
CAPE TOWN - Activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi is taking the City of Cape Town to court over affordable housing.
The application asks the High Court to review and set aside the city’s approval of a high-rise building in the CBD.
The 39-storey mixed-use development dubbed the “Vogue Tower” is set to be built on Buitengracht Street.
The group’s attorney Jonty Cogger said there was no plan for affordable housing in the development.
“It tests the powers and obligations of the City of Cape Town to impose affordable housing conditions when the city approves private developments.”
He hopes the High Court will provide clarity on how the city should approach development requests in order to prioritise affordable housing.
When Eyewitness News contacted the city's mayco member for spatial planning, Marian Nieuwoudt, she declined to comment.
