Call for govt, communities to unite against gender-based violence

Religious leaders led a march in Parow on Sunday during which they handed over a memorandum of demands to police and government representatives.

CAPE TOWN - A call for government and communities to unite has been made during an interfaith gathering against femicide in Cape Town.

Religious leaders led a march in Parow on Sunday during which they handed over a memorandum of demands to police and government representatives.

They then walked through the suburb to the apartment block where 19-year-old Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were killed last month.

Pastor Allison Harwood is the mother of a five-year-old girl. She hopes for a safer future for her little girl and other children.

“My hope is that we make the loudest noise so that she doesn’t have to later. My hope is that she and other children don’t have to live in fear.”

#AmINext Imam Fakier Mohamed says another prayer in Arabic. The religious leaders are calling for a safe society for women and children. SF pic.twitter.com/VZv8ktbYJg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2019