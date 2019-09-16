Bloemfontein Celtic win despite goalkeeper gaffe
Bloemfontein Celtic spared the blushes of veteran goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane by scoring twice in two minutes and defeating Stellenbosch 2-1 Sunday in the South African Premiership.
JOHANNESBURG - Bloemfontein Celtic spared the blushes of veteran goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane by scoring twice in two minutes and defeating Stellenbosch 2-1 Sunday in the South African Premiership.
Mabokgwane, who was capped 11 times by South Africa, allowed a Waseem Isaacs shot slip between his legs and into the net for the only goal of the opening half in central city Bloemfontein.
But his gaffe was forgotten midway through the second half as goals from by Maloisane Ramasimong and Siphelele Luthuli gave the home side a lead they successfully defended.
Ramasimong equalised by heading a deep cross past Dutch goalkeeper Boy de Jong and Luthuli struck the winner with a fierce low volley.
Victory lifted erratic Celtic two places to ninth, three points behind pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs five rounds into the league season.
Meanwhile, a blunder by Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Jonas Mendes allowed Baroka to take the lead at Black Leopards and they went on to win 2-0 and occupy sixth position.
Mendes, who started in all three 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group matches for the west African country, failed to grasp a low shot, which hit the woodwork before Phelelani Shozi netted
The shot-stopper had no chance of preventing the second goal after half-time as Tshediso Patjie rifled an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from just outside the box.
Losers Stellenbosch (15th) and Leopards (12th) remained at the wrong end of a 16-club table propped up by AmaZulu, who are winless in five outings and have scored just twice.
Popular in Sport
-
3 things we learned from the Premier League weekend
-
Wade ton in vain as England force Ashes draw
-
'Hero dad' & 'rugby legend': Chester Williams fondly remembered at funeral
-
Mourners hear Williams aspired to coach the Springboks
-
Kaizer Chiefs stay top despite first league loss
-
Rain washes out first India-South Africa T20
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.