Bloemfontein Celtic win despite goalkeeper gaffe

Bloemfontein Celtic spared the blushes of veteran goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane by scoring twice in two minutes and defeating Stellenbosch 2-1 Sunday in the South African Premiership.

JOHANNESBURG - Bloemfontein Celtic spared the blushes of veteran goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane by scoring twice in two minutes and defeating Stellenbosch 2-1 Sunday in the South African Premiership.



Mabokgwane, who was capped 11 times by South Africa, allowed a Waseem Isaacs shot slip between his legs and into the net for the only goal of the opening half in central city Bloemfontein.



But his gaffe was forgotten midway through the second half as goals from by Maloisane Ramasimong and Siphelele Luthuli gave the home side a lead they successfully defended.

Ramasimong equalised by heading a deep cross past Dutch goalkeeper Boy de Jong and Luthuli struck the winner with a fierce low volley.

Victory lifted erratic Celtic two places to ninth, three points behind pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs five rounds into the league season.

Meanwhile, a blunder by Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Jonas Mendes allowed Baroka to take the lead at Black Leopards and they went on to win 2-0 and occupy sixth position.

Mendes, who started in all three 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group matches for the west African country, failed to grasp a low shot, which hit the woodwork before Phelelani Shozi netted

The shot-stopper had no chance of preventing the second goal after half-time as Tshediso Patjie rifled an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from just outside the box.

Losers Stellenbosch (15th) and Leopards (12th) remained at the wrong end of a 16-club table propped up by AmaZulu, who are winless in five outings and have scored just twice.