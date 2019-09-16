Another one bites the dust: Chippa United, Clinton Larsen part ways
Larsen leaves the club following the team's 2-1 loss away to Orlando Pirates in Orlando Stadium at the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Chippa United have parted ways with its coach Clinton Larsen.
Club's chairperson Chippa Mpengesi is known for his firing of coaches after just a few games at the helm.
Larsen leaves the club following the team's 2-1 loss away to Orlando Pirates in Orlando Stadium at the weekend.
Larsen's agent Mike Makaab confirmed the news to EWN Sport saying the news broke overnight.
"I can confirm that Chippa has relieved him of his duties - I knew about it last night but I was waiting for confirmation. I was in contact with the chairman himself and I spoke to Clinton as well," said Makaab.
"This was very unexpected if you ask me, I could understand if the team was beaten by a heavy margin and by an ordinary team. I mean they lost 2-1 to Pirates. They have been unfortunate in the few games that they've played in some that could've been winning or draw - listen I'm not here to criticise any club chairman but I still believe letting him go was a premature decision because I believe Clinton Larsen is an outstanding coach."
Larsen became Chippa's fifth coach last season when he replaced Joel Masutha in January.
Vladislav Heric was appointed coach before the start of the season but was fired before a ball was even kicked. Dan Malesela took over but he was soon replaced by Eric Tinkler, who also did not last long at the Port Elizabeth club. Masutha was Tinkler's replacement.
