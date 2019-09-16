5 men convicted, sentenced for rape in Northern Cape

In Nababeep, a man's been given life imprisonment for rape and assault. The police's Sergio Kock said he attacked an 11-year-old girl in December 2017.

CAPE TOWN - As the country fights gender-based violence, five men have been convicted and sentenced for rape in the Northern Cape.

This follows various protests against gender-based violence in the country.

"The 11-year-old was on her way to her aunt’s house when she was stopped and lured by the man. The accused promised to give her R100 and said he would accompany her to her aunt’s house. The accused assaulted, raped and strangled her. The accused was arrested two days later. He remains in custody."

Among those punished is serial rapist, Olebogeng Thukwi, who's been slapped with a 43-year jail term. He was found guilty on four counts of rape. Thukwi raped four girls, aged between 11 and 14 in 2016.

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, no arrests have been made for the murders of Jesse Hess and Nwabisa Mthumeni.

Hess, who was a theology student at the University of the Western Cape, and her grandfather were murdered at their apartment in Parow. Her aunt Sandy Hess said the family was shattered. “What we do know is that no arrests were made, and nobody has come forward. They found fingerprints and they’re still searching for suspects. That’s all we know at this point.”

In a separate case, Mthumeni and her boyfriend were attacked in their home more than a week ago. She was then abducted after the men had shot her boyfriend.

Mthumeni was found hours later at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve with gunshot wounds and was subsequently taken to hospital, where she later died. Her cousin Ziyanda Bhesi said funeral preparations were under way in the Eastern Cape.

“We are trying. The only thing we wish for is that they find the suspects. It’s been a week and no one has been arrested.”

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.