Use your potential, says SA artist after breaking Guinness World Record
The record-breaking artwork was displayed at Sandton City.
LENASIA - South African artist Percy Maimela has become a Guinness World Record holder after creating the largest coffee mosaic in the world.
Maimela created a picture of popular South African DJ Black Coffee using nothing but coffee grounds.
Maimela said every person had the potential to learn certain skills to grow themselves.
“It’s not about me. It’s about all of us using our potential to create what we can. I am an artist but someone else might be a soccer player. If you're a soccer player, for example, focus on what you’re doing and ensure you’re enjoying it.”
A painful moment as @dean857 CEO of Brainfarm and I had to destroy a @guinnessworldrecords portrait of @realblackcoffee done with #coffee grounds at @sandtoncitymall. With @kayafm95dot9. This has been and awesome and emotional journey with @blair_scheepers . Thanks to all whom took part for the record to be set... @gregmaloka and the kaya fm team. The whole behind the scene team from free hot coffee, screening, coffee grounds suppliers, photographer, friends, family and fans sharing any tagging #soundideasessions Still to come - 7 November
What a 💥AMAZING💪 moment yesterday getting a Guinness world record with @GWR @realblackcoffee how do you feel with the Image and the size? Thanks to @Brain_Farm @kayafm95dot9 @dean857 @gregmaloka @blair_scheepers @dukemalan for this remarkable moment. Also thanks to the team behind the scenes for all the support from you guys. #percymaimela #guinnessworldrecords #percymaimelaarts #artist #galleryart #coffeeart #saltart #iamart #drawings #investmentart
