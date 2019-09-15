View all in Latest
Use your potential, says SA artist after achieving Guinness World Record

The record-breaking artwork was displayed at Sandton City.

SA artist Percy Maimela reacts after breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest coffee sketch in the world. Picture: @percy_maimela/instagram.com
SA artist Percy Maimela reacts after breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest coffee sketch in the world. Picture: @percy_maimela/instagram.com
one hour ago

LENASIA - South African artist Percy Maimela has become a Guinness World Record holder after creating the largest coffee mosaic in the world.

Maimela created a picture of popular South African DJ Black Coffee using nothing but coffee grounds.

The record-breaking artwork was displayed at Sandton City.

Maimela said every person had the potential to learn certain skills to grow themselves.

“It’s not about me. It’s about all of us using our potential to create what we can. I am an artist but someone else might be a soccer player. If you're a soccer player, for example, focus on what you’re doing and ensure you’re enjoying it.”

