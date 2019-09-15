Demawusa confirms metrobus strike tomorrow
Services could be disrupted as Demawusa announces strike to demand the employer to pay salary progression on the basis of the number of years an employee has worked.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) has announced metrobus services could be disrupted as their members will be striking on Monday.
The protected strike is to demand the employer to pay salary progression on the basis of the number of years an employee has worked.
Demawusa members also want to be allocated offices and resources in all three metrobus depots in Johannesburg.
Unions spokesperson Dion Makhura said, “The metro bus strike is commencing on Monday, 16 September at 4am.”
