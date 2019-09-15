Three killed, two others injured in Vereeniging crash
Paramedics say the women were killed when two cars collided in Bedworth Park on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG – Three people have been killed and two others injured in a car accident in Vereeniging.
Paramedics say two cars collided in Bedworth Park on Saturday night.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said, “All females had sustained fatal injuries when they were ejected from the vehicle. Another two patients, who were also female, sustained moderate injuries.”
Gauteng: 3 dead, 2 injured in a two vehicle collision on Andries Potgieter Blvd Vereeniging @FatalMoves @News24 @IOL @TheCitizen_News @_ArriveAlive @EWNTraffic @SABCNewsOnline @Netwerk24 @maroelamedia @TimesLIVE @Radio702 @eNCA @SundayTimesZA @Powerfm987 @jaca_traffic @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/N8zny1yFMv— Netcare 911 (@Netcare911_sa) September 15, 2019
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa describes xenophobic attacks as ‘shameful’, appoints special envoy
-
EFF defends decision on banning of 'amaBhungane' and 'Scorpio'
-
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 14 September 2019
-
Mantashe expected to visit home of his late deputy, Hlongwa
-
Solidarity heads to court in bid to have Employment Equity Act amended
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.