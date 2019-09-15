View all in Latest
Three killed, two others injured in Vereeniging crash

Paramedics say the women were killed when two cars collided in Bedworth Park on Saturday night.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Three people have been killed and two others injured in a car accident in Vereeniging.

Paramedics say two cars collided in Bedworth Park on Saturday night.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said, “All females had sustained fatal injuries when they were ejected from the vehicle. Another two patients, who were also female, sustained moderate injuries.”

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

