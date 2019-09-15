Striking Zimbabwean doctors’ claim leader abducted by authorities

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association's Peter Magombeyi is reported to have been abducted on Saturday night by three men and hasn’t been heard from since.

JOHANNESBURG – The main doctors association in Zimbabwe has claimed its president has been abducted by suspected state security agents.

Most of Harare’s junior doctors have not been reporting for work, for nearly two weeks, saying they can’t afford to carry on working on the wages they are getting.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association says it's shocked and concerned by the abduction of its president, Peter Magombeyi.

The association says its president had recently received threatening messages on his phone over recent industrial action undertaken by doctors.

Many junior doctors haven't been reporting for duty since early September, severely affecting operations at Harare’s two main state-run hospitals, Parirenyetwa and Harare Central.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says doctors have a right to express themselves and said the abduction of Magombeyi is barbaric.