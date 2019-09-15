Stop City of Cape Town group to take battle over electricity price to court
Earlier this year, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa gave the City the green light to increase electricity tariffs to R1,52 a unit.
CAPE TOWN - Activist group Stop City of Cape Town is planning to take the City to court over electricity tariffs.
The group’s founder Sandra Dickson said the city was charging an additional 24 cents unlike other municipalities.
‘We found that most metro municipalities implemented the approved tariffs by Nersa, whereas the city added more across all the blocks.”
The City’s Kadri Nassiep said there was nothing illegal or irregular about the electricity tariffs.
He said the additional 24 cents is used, in part, to power street lights. He maintained the city did not generate any profit from the tariffs.
Dickson said the group is seeking advice from various legal entities before heading to court.
