Solidarity heads to court in bid to have Employment Equity Act amended

JOHANNESBURG – Trade Union Solidarity says it will attempt to force government to amend affirmative action law.

Solidarity says it will approach the Labour Court this week to request that government implement the recommendation of a report by the Human Rights Commission on equality.

The report reveals that some parts of the Employment Equality Act do not comply with the Constitution and international laws.

The commission recommended that the act be amended.

The union's Anton van der Bijl said, “The current application only happens with companies only looking at what economically active population and then uses those percentages for the application of affirmative action. So no socio-economic needs of the different race groups are taken into account, and the long-term effects of affirmative action.”