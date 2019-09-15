Mourners hear Williams aspired to coach the Springboks
At his funeral in Cape Town on Saturday, Steve Harris told mourners that Williams aspired to contribute more for rugby.
CAPE TOWN – The late rugby legend Chester Williams was showered with praise at his funeral, with friends saying he still wanted to do more for South African rugby.
One of his closest friends, Steve Harris told mourners that Williams aspired to contribute more to the sport.
His funeral was held at the Newlands rugby stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.
The 49-year-old died a week ago after suffering a heart attack.
There was a round of applause when pallbearers carried former rugby great’s coffin out of the stadium.
Scores of rugby fans came to pay their final respects, with many sporting their springbok rugby jerseys.
Harris told mourners that he still had high hopes for his coaching career. He had plans which included working with the Springboks.
“Chester loved UWC, but Chester lived in an 'and' world. He also had a burning desire. And that burning desire was to coach South Africa. So, he did everything to prepare himself for that job. He studied, he learned, he added skills".
Friends and family say Williams had pride and passion, adding that he led by example.
