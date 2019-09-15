Ramaphosa looks for solutions, divine intervention to tackle recent violence
As South Africa looks for answers and long-term solutions to the hate crimes meted against foreign nationals, the President turned to divine intervention.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to do all in his power to prevent xenophobic attacks from happening in South Africa again.
Speaking at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the recent attacks on foreign nationals are a ‘national shame’ and they harm the country’s image.
Ramaphosa made a passionate plea to the hundreds of congregants to not only keep them in their prayers but help government come up with solutions.
“On behalf of the people of South Africa, [I] apologise for what has happened in the past few weeks, because what has happened has really led to what I call as our national shame.”
He also addressed the controversy of him being booed on Sunday.
“As you saw the booing happened. I was telling colleagues that I have been booed twice, and yesterday it was the whole stadium.”
Yet in the same breath, the president reiterated that South Africans are not xenophobic.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa warned talks against foreign nationals were taking a dangerous turn for South Africans themselves.
Ramaphosa was speaking at another event in Soweto he attended on Sunday.
The President has been addressing ANC members on a number of issues including gender-based violence and the recent xenophobic violence.
“This issue mutates, Comrades. It has its own other legs. When we were at Ekurhuleni something that started to shock us during the week was the talk that; mamelani kahle (listen well), amaShangaan namaVenda mabahambe (the vaTsonga and vhaVenda must go).”
