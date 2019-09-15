Ramaphosa: Foreign nationals must obey the laws of South Africa

President Ramaphosa addressed members of ANC branches in the greater Johannesburg region on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on foreign nationals living in South Africa to respect the laws of the country.

The president and other ANC national executive committee members have been addressing residents in the province and ANC structures throughout the weekend.

Ramaphosa said the difficult socio-economic conditions in the country should not spur South Africans to turn on foreign nationals.

“We want foreign national here to obey the laws of South Africa. They must obey the laws. They must live in accordance with our protocols, laws and regulations.”

Twelve people, 10 of whom are South Africans, were killed during the recent spate of attacks on foreign nationals in Gauteng which left hundreds of people displaced.

Meanwhile, the president also used the platform to condemn violence against women and children.

“We need to make this issue a societal issue where all of us act to ensure there’s maximum protection.”

COLD SHOULDER

On Saturday, Ramaphosa promised Zimbabweans that his government would get to the root of violent attacks against foreign nationals.

This came after the president was booed during his address at former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's funeral in Harare.

He was heckled when he got on stage, prompting the programme director to intervene and calm tensions.

The president insisted that despite recent events, South Africans are not xenophobic, and they welcomed people from all countries.

When Ramaphosa took to the stage, his voice was drowned out by the anger of the crowds.

He then used his speech to address the recent outbreak of violence targeted at foreign nationals in South Africa.

“What happened in South Africa goes against the principles of unity of the people of Africa.”

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has appointed a special envoy to deliver messages of support to several heads of state and governments across Africa.

Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.