Ramaphosa describes xenophobic attacks as ‘shameful’, appoints special envoy

Following recent attacks on foreign nationals, President Ramaphosa has appointed a special envoy to deliver messages of support to several heads of state and governments across Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the recent xenophobic attacks are shameful while calling for an end to the violence.

Ramaphosa was a guest speaker at the Grace Bible church in Soweto on Sunday morning.

He also took the opportunity to address why he used former President Robert Mugabe's funeral on Sarurday to apologise to Zimbabweans for the attacks.

The President received a warmer welcome from congregants at the church on Sunday morning.



He urged South Africans to stop attacking foreign nationals.

On Saturday Ramaphosa received a hostile reception at the Zimbabwe National Sports Stadium where he was booed by mourners who had gathered for Mugabe’s funeral service.

Zimbabweans who have expressed anger about the attacks have called on Ramaphosa to act against perpetrators.

The President has asked Bishop Mosa Sono and his congregation to help government in the fight against xenophobia.

The team which, is headed by former minister Jeff Radebe, will visit Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as Zambia.

The presidency says the team will brief governments in the identified countries about the steps South Africa will take to bring an end to attacks on their countrymen.