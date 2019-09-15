View all in Latest
Rain washes out first India-South Africa T20

The pitch and the square at the start of the three-match series remained covered throughout, with rain lashing the sleepy hill station in the Himalayan foothills.

FILE: A cricket fan looks on as he stands on the grandstand before the start of the first Twenty20 international cricket match of a three-match series between India and South Africa at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on 15 September 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: A cricket fan looks on as he stands on the grandstand before the start of the first Twenty20 international cricket match of a three-match series between India and South Africa at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on 15 September 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

DHARAMSALA - Rain and a damp outfield forced the abandonment of the first Twenty20 international between India and South Africa without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala on Sunday.

The pitch and the square at the start of the three-match series remained covered throughout, with rain lashing the sleepy hill station in the Himalayan foothills.

Officials called off the match nearly 50 minutes after the official start time of 07:00pm.

"The rains continue and the match has officially been called off. See you in Chandigarh for the 2nd T20I," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on its official Twitter handle.

The second match is scheduled for Wednesday.

South Africa, captained by wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, are ranked third in T20s, one rung ahead of the Virat Kohli-led India.

