NW police search for suspects in Klerksdorp triple murder
JOHANNESBURG – North West police are searching for criminals behind the shooting of three people who were found dead in Kanana near Klerksdorp.
The three men, between the ages of 25 and 30, were murdered on Friday while socialising at a house in the area.
A case of murder has been opened and the motive for the shooting is still unknown.
#sapsNW Police in Kanana are searching for suspects who shot & killed 3 people socialising at a house at Chris Hani section in Kanana near Klerksdorp yesterday. Anyone with info to contact Sgt Ignus van Heerden on 018 476 1115. #ReportCrime #CrimeStop MLhttps://t.co/h6nT2cC1XG pic.twitter.com/hFIfToSew3— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 14, 2019
