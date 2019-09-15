NW police search for suspects in Klerksdorp triple murder

The three men, between the ages of 25 and 30, were murdered on Friday while socialising at a house in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – North West police are searching for criminals behind the shooting of three people who were found dead in Kanana near Klerksdorp.

The three men, between the ages of 25 and 30, were murdered on Friday while socialising at a house in the area.

A case of murder has been opened and the motive for the shooting is still unknown.